Man United’s Class of 92 issue a joint warning to Ralf Rangnick about the magnitude of the task ahead of him, but agree that old pal Solskjaer had to go.

Ralf Rangnick faces a massive task at Old Trafford, according to Manchester United’s class of 1992.

Because the German, 63, has yet to receive his work permit, Michael Carrick will continue as caretaker manager for tomorrow’s match against Arsenal.

However, United legends Gary Neville and Nicky Butt have issued a warning about what Rangnick will face if he takes over the club, which is currently in eighth place in the Premier League.

The top four remains a realistic goal, but Neville points to a ‘disconnected’ and ‘disjointed’ team that has had a poor start to the season, while Butt believes United’s players must set the tone, with Rangnick taking over for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the hectic winter schedule.

“We’re 12 points behind Chelsea, it’s been a bad start to the season, and the manager has lost his job,” Neville, an eight-time Premier League winner, said.

“It would be a successful season for Ralf Rangnick if he finished in the top four.”

It would be fantastic if we could win the FA Cup.

“In the first six months, I’d pick Ralf to win trophies.

“He has to immediately sort out those players who have appeared so disconnected and disjointed in the last two or three months.”

“They’ve lost all their confidence, they don’t really have a game plan, I’m not sure if they’re a counter-attacking team, and they’re not very good defensively.”

“He’s got a big job ahead of him, but a top-four finish this season has to be his goal.”

Butt was also a member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 Treble-winning season.

And, rather than Rangnick, the ex-midfielder believes that United’s players should set the tone.

“It has to come from the players individually,” Butt stated.

I had the good fortune to play with incredible people and players, and we all drove ourselves.

“We knew the bar had to be set high.”

We’d split the can amongst ourselves.

We knew we’d have to pull ourselves out of the dungeon to reach the top, so we did it ourselves.

“The manager sets the tone, but the players are in charge of the day-to-day management.”

“You can’t expect a manager to assist you in getting on a football pitch and giving your all, working hard, and doing what a Man United player is expected to do.”

“Before the manager, the players must examine themselves.”

For a supervisor…

