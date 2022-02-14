Man United’s Class of ’92 sacked Salford managers after they’stopped talking to Gary Neville,’ according to Phil.

Man Utd’s Class of ’92 sacked Salford managers because they’stopped talking to Gary Neville,’ according to Phil.

The siblings took over the Kersal-based club in 2014 with the help of four former Manchester United teammates, and have since worked with five different management teams.

United’s fabled Class of ’92 has produced Phil Power, joint-bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, Graham Alexander, Richie Wellens, and current gaffer Gary Bowyer.

They’ve all contributed to the Ammies’ promotion from non-league to League Two’s mid-table.

Bowyer took over at Moor Lane in May 2021, succeeding Wellens, who had guided the club to an EFL Trophy victory the previous season.

Some have criticized Salford’s recent managerial turnover, but former England defender Phil has revealed that some of the decisions were influenced by a lack of communication with his TV pundit brother Gary.

“The managers we’ve sacked at Salford are the ones who – maybe for the last three months – stopped talking to my brother,” said the current head coach of MLS team Inter Miami in an interview with Sportsmail.

“I believe you’re dead as soon as the communication stops.

“The only thing it gives you is the experience of knowing what it’s like to’manage up.'”

“It’s about knowing when to speak with the owner and what kind of information the owner requires.

“However, they are still going to fire you.”