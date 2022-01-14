Man United’s defense is WORSE than Middlesbrough’s in the FA Cup, according to Neil Warnock.

Man United’s defense is WORSE than Middlesbrough’s, according to Neil Warnock.

MIDDLESBROUGH can shock Manchester United and win the FA Cup, according to Neil Warnock, because they have a stronger defense.

After scraping past Aston Villa on Monday, the Red Devils were drawn at home against the veteran manager’s former club in the fourth round.

In November, Warnock was replaced in the Riverside dugout by Chris Wilder.

But, because his old club has better defenders, he believes the Championship side has a good chance of pulling off an upset against the 12-time FA Cup winners at Old Trafford next month.

“They’ve got great individuals but no team,” Warnock said on talkSPORT Breakfast. “I don’t see that happening.”

“They’ve got Middlesbrough in the FA Cup next round, and I wouldn’t swap any of their defenders for Middlesbrough’s back three – Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteele, and Paddy McNair.”

“I believe they are superior to Manchester United’s defense.”

Harry Maguire, United’s captain, has been heavily chastised this season after a string of poor performances.

Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, has been urged by Warnock to do more to help the skipper regain his form.

“At the moment, it appears that the team looks after itself,” Warnock continued.

Harry Maguire is the captain, but I believe he requires assistance at times.

I believe they are currently dealing with a major issue.

“In an office job, it’s more like an arm around.”

It’s not just his physical appearance; everything in his life seems to be working against him right now.

“As a manager, you need to keep your finger on the pulse.”

You can tell he’s unhappy because he’s not doing this or that; you need to take him aside and find out.”

