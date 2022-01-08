Man United’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa is crucial for the rest of the season because they are at least two years away from challenging for the Premier League.

Man United’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa is crucial for their season because they are at least two years away from a title challenge.

IF THE STORIES ARE TRUE, Ralf Rangnick’s first Manchester United acquisition should be a large tub of Polyfilla.

We’ve heard stories of rifts in the dressing room, how some players aren’t interested in working with him, cliques, and splits after only a month on the job.

I’d suggest that instead of blaming others and pointing fingers, they focus on getting the job done, because United are currently mediocre.

The Red Devils haven’t bought into Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, or the new guy, according to reports.

I keep hearing how good these players are… well, they should start proving it because they haven’t done so far.

It was encouraging to see skipper Harry Maguire step forward and admit they need to show they’re not just talking.

Now it’s up to the rest of the guys in the dressing room to back him up, because words are meaningless unless they’re backed up by actions.

That’s fine if they can do it.

However, you’d have to say that the club is in desperate need of a complete overhaul, which is far easier said than done.

When you consider what United has accomplished thus far, you might believe that the top four is the best they can hope for.

And even that isn’t guaranteed.

It’s at times like these that you really get a sense of what you have in the dressing room.

We’ve all been there.

I’d only been at Tottenham for three weeks when a reporter called to say he’d heard I’d lost my locker room.

We’d won the first game, then beaten Liverpool after a 4-4 draw with Arsenal.

However, I’d already bombed a couple, so I knew who was trying to cause trouble.

People are now complaining about Rangnick’s tactics, his training, and the fact that they aren’t on the team…

When you leave someone out as a manager, they despise you, their wives despise you, and their children despise you, and it’s a lonely job.

That’s when you need characters, players who are willing to take on any challenge, and you’re wondering where United’s characters are.

I’ve chosen sides for Old Trafford, and if you conceded early on, you’d be thinking to yourself, “My God, this is going to be a long day.”

No one believes that any longer.

To be honest, you’d have a hard time finding a current member of the team who would have been a…

