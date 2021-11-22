Man United’s flops arrive at Manchester Airport for Carrick’s first game as manager against Villarreal.

Man United flops arrive at Manchester Airport for Carrick’s first game in charge against Villarreal in Spain.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S flops have flown to Spain for Michael Carrick’s debut against Villarreal.

On Monday afternoon, the squad was photographed as they arrived at Manchester airport.

And all eyes will be on El Madrigal tomorrow, when Carrick takes over as manager in place of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired.

After Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing at Watford, the Norwegian was fired yesterday.

As the club searches for a new manager, it will be up to Carrick to lead United past Unai Emery’s Europa League champions.

After receiving a red card at Vicarage Road, Red Devils captain Harry Maguire is expected to play.

And he grinned as he walked into the terminal before boarding a bus to the plane.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, appeared to frown as he trudged to the plane.

As they arrived for their flight, celebrities such as Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek kept a low profile.

Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, was all smiles as he walked to the plane.

Despite not being eligible to play due to their failure to make United’s 25-man squad list, Phil Jones and Lee Grant travelled as well.

However, Jones is available to face Chelsea this weekend, and if Carrick is given the nod to fill in for Maguire, he will be the SEVENTH manager he has played for at United.

Alex Telles, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Eric Bailly, and Amad Diallo were among the players who were seen arriving at Manchester Airport.

Carrick arrived in the building with club chief Darren Fletcher, who is expected to assist him tomorrow night.

Mike Phelan, the club’s long-serving coach, also traveled after Solskjaer’s dismissal.

