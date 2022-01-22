Man United’s hesitancy over Newcastle target Jesse Lingard typifies a club unable to let go of the past.

Man United’s hesitancy over Jesse Lingard, a target for Newcastle, typifies a club unwilling to let go of the past.

Lingard’s contract is coming to an end in the next six months, and a number of clubs are interested in signing him, but United are unsure what to do with him.

They simply are unable to make a choice.

Is it better for everyone if Jesse Lingard is loaned out, or is it better to recoup some money now rather than lose him for free in the summer?

What is the player’s goal, and should he be allowed to join a competitor?

The umms and ahhs from the boardroom at Old Trafford can be heard all the way across the Irish Sea.

A seventh-choice forward at any other club would have been moved on long ago, especially one whose stock had risen significantly following an impressive loan spell at West Ham last season.

But not at Manchester United, a club accustomed to delaying player departures.

While rivals are constantly looking to offload excess assets, United clings to what they have, unwilling to let go of the past – a recurring theme in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson years.

Lingard is an excellent example; according to my sources, United were hesitant to strike while the iron was hot last summer, even though Lingard had indicated that he had no intention of signing a new contract, in order to “provide competition for places.”

This was done while putting Jadon Sancho in Lingard’s place, begging Edinson Cavani to stay, and bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, who, according to his own manager, “hasn’t signed to sit on the bench.”

With six months left on his contract, 89 Premier League minutes under his belt this season, and cash-rich Newcastle eager to sign him, you’d think the board of directors would be fighting each other to give Lingard a ride up the M1 to complete a deal.

Instead, sources tell me that there is no agreement on what to do.

Lingard was never encouraged to leave last summer, when his value could have topped £25 million, and United is still hoping to sign him to a new contract, which he is hesitant to sign.

Paul Pogba is in a similar limbo.

United would prefer him to sign a new contract, according to sources, and their offer remains on the table.

