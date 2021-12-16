Man United’s interest in signing Amadou Haidara has been boosted after the Leipzig midfielder revealed that he is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan since he was a child.

Man United’s pursuit of Amadou Haidara has been boosted after the Leipzig star revealed he is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan since he was a child.

Amadou Haidara, a Manchester United target, has admitted to supporting the Red Devils when he was younger.

Cristiano Ronaldo is another of the midfielder’s favorite players.

Ralf Rangnick, 23, has been linked with becoming United’s first permanent signing since taking over as interim manager at Old Trafford.

While he claimed to be content at RB Leipzig, Haidara didn’t exactly put an end to speculation about a move to Manchester United.

“Everyone had a favorite team as a kid,” he said in an interview with Bild.

Manchester United was my team.

“However, if you want to talk about rumors with me, I’m in Leipzig and I’m fine.”

While at RB Leipzig, Rangnick, 63, signed Haidara.

And the Malian hasn’t forgotten about the German’s influence on his career.

“Yes, Ralf plays a very important role in my career,” he continued.

“Don’t forget, I tore my cruciate ligament when Leipzig wanted to sign me.”

“However, Ralf insisted that I come.”

“I wouldn’t have predicted that at the time.”

“I owe him a debt of gratitude because he genuinely cared about me and instilled great confidence in me as a coach in Leipzig.”

“He later advised me to stick with RB and trust Julian Nagelsmann to improve me.”

In December 2018, Haidara moved to RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg.

Since then, he has appeared in 83 games for the Bundesliga club, scoring 13 goals and assisting on 17 others.

