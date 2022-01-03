Man United’s lack of effort and commitment in their shock defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford was slammed by Luke Shaw.

Man United’s lack of effort and commitment in their shock defeat at Old Trafford has been slammed by Luke Shaw.

Following Manchester United’s shock defeat at home to Wolves, LUKE SHAW slammed the club’s lack of commitment.

United lost for the first time under Ralf Rangnick, who took over from the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

But at the Theatre of Dreams, the same underlying issues that led to Solskjaer’s dismissal were on full display.

Wolves earned an upset victory thanks to Joao Moutinho’s late 82nd-minute volley, putting them three points behind United in seventh place.

Rangnick’s men have lost more ground on the top four race, and left-back Shaw admitted his side’s effort was not good enough.

“We really struggled, we couldn’t get a hold of the ball,” he told Sky Sports.

“We were not aggressive enough when we didn’t have the ball.”

We didn’t put any pressure on them.

“Perhaps it appeared to them to be a simple game.

A poor performance and result.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“On the ball, we didn’t have many options and we weren’t on the front foot.”

We need to increase the pressure on them, and we need to be more aggressive.

“I didn’t think we were all there together tonight because we’ve been here a long time.”

“When you look at the players we have, you can see that we have incredible talent, but sometimes talent isn’t enough.

“We need to up the ante in terms of intensity and motivation.

We know what we want in the locker room, but we have to give it our all on the field.

“To win these types of games, we all have to give it our all.”

It’s difficult and discouraging.”