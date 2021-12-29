Man United’s line-up against Burnley last season, which included Phil Jones, was dubbed the “worst in 30 years.”

Man United’s lineup against Burnley last time they lost at home was dubbed the “worst in 30 years,” with Phil Jones in the lineup.

On Thursday, MANCHESTER UNITED will host Burnley at Old Trafford.

SunSport has looked back to January 2020, when the Clarets last defeated the Red Devils at home.

Outcast Phil Jones, Dan James, and Andreas Pereira were among United’s players on that day.

Brandon Williams, who is currently on loan at Prem cannon fodder Norwich, started on the left wing.

At the base of the midfield, Nemanja Matic partnered Fred, and outcast Juan Mata was on the right of an attacking trio in front of Anthony Martial, who was on his way out.

Peter Crouch, a pundit, dubbed the team the “worst team in 30 years.”

Sean Dyche’s side won all three points thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez either side of half-time.

The Clarets had not won at Old Trafford since 1962, and the Old Trafford faithful were not impressed.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Burnley had gone 2-0 up at Old Trafford for the third season in a row, and United were booed off at halftime.

After the final whistle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more.

“A lot of thoughts are running through my head,” he said.

“At one point, it felt like we were making opportunities but not seizing them.”

“At the moment, it’s a disappointment.”

It’s not good enough, so we raise our hands.

“The players are giving it their all; they have done an incredible job so far this season, but they know it won’t be enough tonight.”

“Towards the end, the boys appeared mentally exhausted, and we didn’t find that creativity.”

“We can’t be pity parties for ourselves.”

When you play for Manchester United, you are privileged because you are representing the best club on the planet.

“Sometimes you go through periods like this, and it’s a test, but I’m confident they’ll pass.”

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.

“Look at what’s available off the bench,” Crouch said.

It is a long way away.

“I have no idea what a Manchester United player is now.”

“Manchester United has bought a lot of players who have gone backwards in the last five years.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS