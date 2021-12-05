Man United’s line-up could look like this if Rangnick signs transfer targets Haaland and McGinn to join Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

Man United’s line-up could look like this if Rangnick signs transfer targets like Haaland and McGinn to join Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

If Ralf Rangnick’s top transfer targets are signed, ERLING HAALAND could join Cristiano Ronaldo up front in a lethal attack.

It’s less than a month until the January window opens.

And the interim Manchester United manager will have already drawn up a shopping list for the Old Trafford board to consider.

Top of the list is Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland, who has scored 72 goals in 70 games for the Bundesliga club since joining in 2020.

Rangnick oversaw the striker’s move from Molde to Red Bull Salzburg two years ago when he was the Austrian club’s director of football, giving United hope that he can work his magic once more.

If he can also broker the Haaland transfer, the German will reportedly earn a cool £8 million bonus.

And they’ll be eager to complete a deal as soon as possible to beat Manchester City, Chelsea, and Real Madrid to it.

Rangnick also wants to strengthen the midfield in January, according to SunSport.

FREE BETS: RECEIVE THE MOST RECENT BETTING SIGN UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS.

The club has rekindled their interest in Aston Villa striker John McGinn, but he is expected to cost in the region of £50 million.

Rangnick is expected to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara as soon as the Red Devils activate his £32 million release clause.

The two new signings would then play together in the midfield.

To the delight of many United fans, it would also mean the end of ‘McFred’ – Fred and Scott McTominay.

When Rangnick’s first team sheet for the match against Crystal Palace, which included the defensive midfield duo, the vocal Twitter fans wasted no time in blasting him.

In other news, David De Gea is expected to keep his spot in goal, with Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire set to start at centre-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot could start at right-back, while Alex Telles or Luke Shaw could start on the left.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.

The strikers could then be supported by Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, depending on the formation Rangnick chooses.

A third option is Marcus Rashford.

Ronaldo could be pushed wider to allow Haaland to operate alone through the middle, or the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could be dropped entirely to allow Rashford, Fernandes, and Sancho to operate behind him.