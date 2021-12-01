Man United’s line-up under Roberto Mancini, with the former City manager luring three Italian stars to Old Trafford

Manchester United manager ROBERTO MANCINI has been linked with a sensational return to the Premier League.

The former Manchester City manager, who led his team to the Premier League title in dramatic fashion in 2012 thanks to Sergio Aguero’s injury-time goal, led Italy to the European Championships in the summer.

However, they missed out on automatic qualification for the Qatar World Cup next year, and will have to beat North Macedonia, Portugal, or Turkey to reach the finals.

And if Italy fails to qualify for the World Cup, Mancini may have to look for a new job this summer.

Ralf Rangnick has been named Man United manager on a six-month contract until the end of the current season, after which he will move upstairs to begin a two-year contract as a consultant.

Man United will need to fill a vacancy when the German departs as head coach, as they look for a long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mancini, who has already played in England’s top flight, could be the perfect fit for the job.

He might also try to bring a few of his Italy players to help the Red Devils.

Leonardo Spinazzola, a wingback, was sensational at the Euros before being ruled out in the quarter-finals due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

And if Luke Shaw continues to struggle in a United shirt, he could be the ideal replacement.

Mancini could target Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to join Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in the midfield.

When filling in for their first-choice counterparts, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have struggled, so Bonucci would be a welcome addition to the squad.

Nico Barella was another player who made an impression on the international scene this summer.

The silky, technical midfielder, 24, is exactly the type of player who could step in to replace Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season.

If those three Italians come to Old Trafford, Mancini should play a 3-5-2 formation.

With Barella and Bruno Fernandes creating from midfield, a back three of Bonucci, Maguire, and Varane would likely shore up the defensive woes they’ve had so far this season.

As Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho occupy the attacking positions, Spinazzola and Wan-Bissaka will be tasked with providing width.

