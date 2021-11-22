Man United’s next ten games are predicted by a supercomputer, with Carrick set to start against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Man United’s next ten games are predicted by a supercomputer, with Carrick set to have a bad start against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Manchester United will win six of their next ten games, according to a supercomputer.

Interim manager Michael Carrick, on the other hand, will have a dreadful start in charge of the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Norwegian manager, was fired on Sunday, and the former United midfielder has taken over.

United, who are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, have only picked up four points in their last seven games.

According to bettingexpert’s data, the club could have been in trouble for another two weeks before improving.

United will lose all three of their remaining matches, according to a supercomputer.

In what will be Carrick’s first game, they have a 42% chance of beating Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

United has a 17% chance of beating Chelsea away on Sunday, and a 48% chance of beating Arsenal the following week.

However, after those three games, United could be on track to win their home matches against Crystal Palace and Young Boys in Switzerland.

United has a 58% chance of winning at Norwich, while Brentford has a 56% chance of winning on the road.

They haven’t been tipped to win against Brighton on December 18, with the Seagulls having a 51% chance of winning.

United’s final two matches in 2021, against Newcastle and Burnley, are expected to be victories.

With SunSport exclusively revealing how Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has been contacted, Carrick may not be in charge for many of United’s upcoming games.

Rodgers’ £8 million compensation fee is acceptable to the Red Devils, who are two points ahead of the Foxes.

This is in addition to the £7.5 million they will have to pay Solskjaer as part of his severance package.

