Man United’s possible lineup against Wolves, with Cavani keeping his spot, but will Bruno Fernandes return?

Man United’s starting lineup against Wolves, with Cavani keeping his spot, but will Bruno Fernandes return?

For Manchester United’s match against Wolves on Monday, EDINSON CAVANI could once again lead the line alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils welcome the Midlands outfit to Old Trafford as Ralf Rangnick’s side looks to make it two wins in a row after a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Thursday.

And the German coach is expected to stick with his 4-2-2-2 formation, which has kept United unbeaten since he took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Theatre of Dreams.

Rangnick is expected to make changes to his starting lineup, with playmaker Bruno Fernandes available after missing the match against Wolves due to suspension.

“We have Bruno back against Wolves and quite a few options,” the ex-RB Leipzip manager said on Friday.

We have plenty of other options right now.”

Due to fatigue, centre-back Eric Bailly was substituted against Bruno Lage’s team, and he will now travel to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Though defender Victor Lindelof, who has recently recovered from coronavirus, the game may come too soon for him.

Rangnick, on the other hand, has stated that he should be physically ready to compete.

“I hope Victor can be back,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“If the next test is negative, and the PCR test is negative, he should be able to return for this game under normal circumstances.”

“He doesn’t have any symptoms, so he shouldn’t have any physical issues during the game.”

SunSport examines how United might start against Wolves.

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea, arguably the club’s player of the season, will almost certainly keep his spot between the sticks.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to start at right-back, while Luke Shaw will continue to play on the left.

Raphael Varane could replace Bailly as a defensive partner for Harry Maguire.

Fred could then play alongside Scott McTominay in the starting XI, replacing defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Mason Greenwood could be replaced by Fernandes, with Jadon Sancho returning to the starting lineup.

Cavani, a Uruguayan international, could lead United’s attack once more alongside Ronaldo.

