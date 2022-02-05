Man United’s problems are getting worse, with a dressing room feud erupting over the stars’ decision to drop Mason Greenwood following his rape arrest.

Man United’s problems have gotten worse, with a dressing room feud erupting over the stars’ decision to drop Mason Greenwood following his rape arrest.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S woes have been compounded by a dressing-room spat over Mason Greenwood’s arrest, with players debating whether it was appropriate to drop him.

In the aftermath of his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault, players such as Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Victor Lindelof unfollowed the 20-year-old on Instagram.

Other teammates are said to have felt compelled to follow suit as a result of that decision.

According to The Sun on Sunday, some first-team players believed it was wrong to ostracize Greenwood because he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“One player in particular is enraged,” the source said.

He believes that abandoning Mason demonstrates that they are not a couple.

“If Mason is found guilty of the charges leveled against him, all of the players will be shocked.”

“However, the police have yet to decide whether or not they have sufficient evidence to charge him.”

“Some of his closest friends believe that justice should be allowed to run its course.

“However, when some of his teammates began to dump him, they felt compelled to do so as well.”

“One of the players said it demonstrated how the squad was not cohesive and that they acted as individuals far too often.”

Greenwood was arrested and questioned on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, assault, and making death threats last Sunday.

United has removed all of his merchandise from sale after suspending him from the first team squad.

Greenwood’s name has even been BURNED on £65 replica shirts.

The arrest of the striker has been a “topic within the team,” according to United manager Ralf Ragnick.

“We had internal discussions,” he continued, “but I’m pretty sure everyone understands that internal discussions should remain internal.”

Everyone is in an unusual situation.”

