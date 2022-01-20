Man United’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a ‘big mistake,’ according to Charlie Nicholas, and demonstrates that the board ‘lacks focus.’

CHARLIE NICHOLAS has criticized Manchester United’s board of directors for signing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

According to the former Sky Sports pundit, the club and the player made a poor decision.

Despite Ronaldo’s 14 goals since his return, Nicholas believes he has not been a success.

“You [United] don’t look at someone Ronaldo’s age and sign them,” Nicholas told MyBettingSites.

“It wasn’t a smart move for Manchester United, and it certainly wasn’t a smart move for Ronaldo.”

“Has Cristiano been a success? No, but you can’t blame him for wanting to return to one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

“The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrates that Manchester United’s board has lost sight of their goals.

“It’s not Cristiano who has harmed Greenwood’s or Rashford’s quality.”

“They have no idea who they’re attempting to be, and it’s not the United we’re used to.”

“Ronaldo wasn’t the right signing, and it’s typical of United’s top-level management to make poor decisions.”

It’s possible that Ronaldo’s fairytale comeback will come to an end soon, putting his future at Old Trafford in jeopardy.

Indeed, according to SunSport, Ronaldo will leave United if they do not qualify for the Champions League this season.

