Man United’s starting lineup against Tranmere Rovers the last time Phil Jones played, with the forgotten man scoring in a 6-0 rout.

How Man United lined up against Tranmere Rovers the last time Phil Jones played, with the forgotten man scoring in a 6-0 rout.

MANCHESTER UNITED defender Phil Jones will return to action tonight for the first time in nearly two years.

The 29-year-old defender is expected to replace the injured Harry Maguire when United face Wolves at Old Trafford later today.

Jones last played for Manchester United in a 6-0 FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers in January 2020.

Since then, the United Kingdom has been engulfed in three separate Covid-19 lockdowns, and Liverpool has finally won the Premier League after a 30-year wait.

And things have changed at United as well, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and Ralf Rangnick taking his place.

Only one player from the starting XI has left Man Utd on a permanent basis: back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who has joined Venezia in Italy.

Andreas Pereira, a Brazilian midfielder on loan from Flamengo, is not currently based in Manchester.

The other nine players, on the other hand, are still part of the Red Devils’ squad.

In a back three, Jones was joined by Victor Lindelof and captain Harry Maguire on that fateful day.

While Luke Shaw operated down the left, Diogo Dalot, who spent the 2020-21 season on loan at AC Milan, played at right wing-back.

In midfield, Nemanja Matic and England’s Jesse Lingard starred alongside Pereira, with England’s Jesse Lingard playing just in front of them in the No10 position.

With Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial leading the line, Solskjaer, who was in charge at the time, went for two up front.

“My head was an absolute mess,” Jones admitted in a recent interview with the New York Times about his injury struggles.

“I’d be sobbing.”

“I don’t know what to do,” I’d tell Kaya [his wife], and I recall both of us crying.”

