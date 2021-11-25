Man United’s starting lineup, with Sancho and Fernandes given more freedom under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Sancho and Fernandes have been given more freedom in the starting lineup.

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly closing in on Ralf Rangnick, a German football genius who will serve as the club’s interim manager.

The 63-year-old is expected to sign a six-month contract with the club, with the option of becoming a director once a long-term replacement is found.

However, the Red Devils must work out a deal for him to leave Lokomotiv Moscow, where he is the director of sports and development.

Rangnick, who is described as a ‘perfectionist’ by RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen, expects his team to be well-organized and work hard.

“We like to press high, with a very intense counter-pressure,” Rangnick told ESPN about his playing style.

“We don’t like any square or back passes when we have the ball.”

Because of the ‘extremely intense counter-pressure,’ stars like Paul Pogba could miss out on a starting spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also come under fire in recent weeks for his lack of front-line pressing, but he’s a dangerous attacking weapon who can’t be overlooked.

Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are both hard workers who could excel in Rangnick’s system, with Bruno Fernandes moving forward slightly.

Jadon Sancho, who spent time with Dortmund in Germany, will be familiar with high-intensity pressing and could start on the right flank.

Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United academy product, could start on the left flank.

To win the ball back and move it up the pitch quickly, a backline with quick wing-backs and aggressive center-backs will be crucial.

Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Raphael Varane are all capable of performing well.

Victor Lindelof is also known for his ball-handling skills and could fill in if necessary.

Rangnick is referred to by Jurgen Klopp as “one of the best, if not the best German coach” in the world, and he is correct because he is not afraid to change things up tactically.

Rangnick has favored a 4-4-2 formation throughout his career, but it does not appear to be a good fit for United.

Regardless, Edinson Cavani could return to the starting lineup if the team switches to a 4-4-2 formation.

Fernandes can play in a deeper midfield role and could partner McTominay.

The wingers may not change, but Pogba may…

