Man United’s tactics under Ralf Rangnick will include a high-energy press, inverted wingers, and questions about Ronaldo.

MICHAEL Carrick denied that new interim coach Ralf Rangnick had any input into the team he fielded against Chelsea on Sunday.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise benching in favor of a front three of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and – as a false nine – Bruno Fernandes, that seemed to be the case.

United slowed down to allow Chelsea to dominate possession, and despite capitalizing on Jorginho’s blunder, they were clinging to a point at the end of the game.

It’s also unclear whether the German will be able to make an immediate impact for United’s match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Rangnick’s visa is expected to be processed quickly, but United will only have two full training sessions before the match.

Rangnick’s side will be much more like Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool than some of the stuff they’ve been served up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but United fans can expect a radical change in approach.

That will most likely mean less of the aggressive high press Liverpool has used in recent seasons, though it will still be available at Anfield.

Rangnick has always believed that getting the ball back early in the game is crucial, and that forcing errors and turnovers high up the field increases the chances of scoring.

When the ball is won back, that means numbers up in support – usually from a basic 4-4-2 formation.

In a Rangnick team, there won’t be many loiterers, especially in midfield.

It will be interesting to see what this means for Ronaldo, who is 36, and Paul Pogba in the long run.

If the message gets through on Thursday, Rashford and whoever plays with him should put Arsenal’s central defenders Gabriel and Ben White under a lot of pressure.

Rangnick’s teams in Germany, particularly Hoffenheim and Leipzig, used “inverted wingers” – nominally wide players who played in more narrow areas behind the front duo – to help with press and intensity.

Rangnick will tell Sancho and, possibly, Mason Greenwood to keep Arsenal from playing short to Thomas Partey and Albert Lokonga if that is how United plays.

At the same time, United’s full-backs will stay wide in order to prevent Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka from becoming Arsenal’s “out-balls,” despite the fact that the Arsenal full-backs will be the easiest passing option.

Rangnick’s shape isn’t set in stone, so he can operate with just one…

