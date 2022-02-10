Man United’s top transfer priority this summer is a striker, with Erling Haaland topping a four-man shortlist.

Man United’s top transfer priority this summer is a striker, with Erling Haaland on a four-man shortlist.

MANCHESTER UNITED will make finding a new striker a top priority this summer after a recent goal drought.

Only three of the Red Devils’ 12 games under interim manager Ralf Rangnick have seen them score twice or more.

Their offensive options, which appeared healthy earlier in the season, now appear to be frayed.

Following his arrest, Mason Greenwood has been suspended, while Anthony Martial has decided not to return to Old Trafford after a loan spell with Sevilla.

Marcus Rashford, who used to play down the middle, now prefers to play on the left.

Rangnick now has Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Edinson Cavani, 35, who is expected to leave this summer.

United have long admired Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, despite the fact that Real Madrid appear to be his first choice.

They were linked with a move for Argentine sensation Julian Alvarez, but he has already committed his future to the Etihad.

Harry Kane of Tottenham and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as well as Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, are likely to be discussed.

United’s search for a new manager is expected to intensify now that new chief executive Richard Arnold has taken over.

Last month, SunSport exclusively revealed how Rangnick has a chance to become the full-time manager after impressing club executives.

Though it’s thought that United’s players want Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, to take over in the summer.

In the meantime, United are keeping an eye on Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, who continues to impress in the dugout.

Wayne Rooney, the manager of Derby County, recently stated that he would welcome the opportunity to return to Old Trafford and manage his former club.

