Man Utd 1-0 Copenhagen: Fernandes earns semi-final spot

Manchester United have reached the last four of the Europa League after labouring past Copenhagen to win 1-0 during extra-time.

United dominated throughout, hitting the post three times before Bruno Fernandes’ penalty after 94 minutes dragged the Red Devils through.

Mason Greenwood thought he had put United in front late on in the first half but his effort – as well as Marcus Rashford’s effort shortly after the restart were both ruled out for offside.

Another fantastic chance then fell to Anthony Martial. The Frenchman powered a curling shot towards goal which Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson spectacularly clawed away.

The eventual stalemate gave way to extra time, with United needing only four minutes to take the lead. After Martial was brought down by Andreas Bjelland, Fernandes slotted past Johnsson.

Johnsson had earlier denied Martial with another spectacular save, this time from inside his own area.

