Man Utd 1 Brentford 3: Rashford scores after a three-month drought to keep United’s top-four hopes alive.

Man United 3 Brentford 1: Rashford scores after a three-month drought to keep United’s top-four hopes alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a thunderous face when his number seven flashed up on the substitutes.

He walked slowly away, flung his arms wide in desperation at Ralf Rangnick, and then threw his jacket to the ground.

The former Galactico had just assisted on Manchester United’s second goal against Brentford.

But it was a TV interview in which Ronaldo suggested that United’s younger players should listen, learn, man up, and play with pride that proved to be his most valuable contribution.

Because Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford, three United academy products, settled a game that they had threatened to lose in a poor first half.

Scott McTominay, a fourth United player, was the man who turned the game around with a dominant second-half performance.

The final score was misleading because United had to withstand a barrage of Brentford attacks before emerging as comfortable winners.

When United went up 2-0, Ronaldo’s little tantrum suggested that his TV interview had been a case of ‘do as I say, not as I do.’

However, there was a feeling that his words had stung a few of the less experienced players, giving them an extra push.

United are still in seventh place, but they are now only two points out of a place in the Champions League.

Although Ronaldo correctly stated that he had not returned to Old Trafford to compete for fourth place, this team is starting from a low point, and a win like this, which was once routine for the club, could be seen as a turning point.

It was the first time United had played Brentford in the League since before the old King died – and there was a Cup-tie atmosphere in the air, with Kew Bridge seeing more ticket touts than it had ever seen before.

Ronaldo’s return from a two-game injury layoff boosted the event’s star power, but United’s name still has a magnetic pull, even if watching them is becoming increasingly rare.

Despite a run of four defeats in five league games for Thomas Frank’s side, there was genuine hope for the hosts.

Christian Eriksen’s emotional return to elite football, following his cardiac arrest at the Euros, could be coming soon to West London’s Danish quarter.

And if he’d been paying attention, he’d have been impressed by Brentford’s first-half performance – even if the playmaker might not have been…

