Man Utd 1 West Ham 0: Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp goal seals a crucial win for United in the top-four race, inflicting a blow on the Hammers.

Man Utd 1 West Ham 0: A last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal seals a crucial win for United in their top-four push, inflicting a blow on the Hammers.

MARCUS RASHFORD scored the game-winning goal in Ralfie-time to put United back in contention for a top-four finish.

And what a result for the interim manager, whose three substitutes combined to score the game-winner at the death.

With only 27 seconds of the three added minutes remaining, United were stumbling and stuttering their way to the most tepid of draws.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo fed Anthony Martial on the left flank, who continued the move to Edinson Cavani, a fellow replacement, even further out on the flank.

The Uruguayan drilled in a low cross for Rashford, who came on in the 62nd minute to replace Anthony Elanga and tap in from right in front of an empty net.

It sent Old Trafford into a frenzy after VAR confirmed the goal would stand, and it left the Hammers shaking their heads in disbelief at being denied a point they deserved.

True, United had created the majority of the chances in the previous 92 minutes, but the game had been a stalemate to that point.

A top-four finish? You wouldn’t have bet much on the Reds finishing in the Europa League.

Ronaldo had come within a whisker of connecting with Alex Telles’s peach of a delivery, throwing himself in front of it but just missing.

Soon after, he was back on the deck in front of goal, this time claiming it was due to a shove from West Ham’s Kurt Zouma.

However, referee Jonathan Moss ignored the protests, leaving Ronaldo wringing his hands in frustration and anger.

To be honest, most of Old Trafford felt the same after the bleakest of afternoons, until Rashford pounced to seal the most incredible – and unlikely – of finishes.

