Man Utd ‘absolutely’ want Sancho who has ‘one doubt’ over move

Manchester United ‘absolutely’ want Jadon Sancho to join the club, according to reports in Germany.

A CIES study recently rated the England international as the most valuable youngster in world football, calculating his worth to be £184million.

The Manchester City academy graduate has 27 goals and 37 assists in 69 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund, including 14 and 16 respectively this season.

He has consistently been linked with a return to the Premier League with Chelsea, Liverpool and United all interested.

And Sport Bild (via Sport Witness) claim the Red Devils are ‘absolutely’ keen on signing Sancho, who Dortmund say would be available for £120million.

But the report also claims that the winger has doubts over a move to Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side facing a battle to secure Champions League football next season.

The current uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus epidemic is also said to be key, given the impact it has had on the football calendar and potentially club finances.