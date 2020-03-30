Man Utd and other clubs warned against Sancho ‘bargain tour’

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has warned Manchester United and any other club wanting to purchase Jadon Sancho this summer that they not be entertaining a “bargain tour”.

The Bundesliga outfit have slapped a £120million price tag on Sancho with Man Utd and several other top European clubs heavily linked with a move for the England international.

The Evening Standard claimed on Thursday that Sancho wants to move to United so he can play with three of their players who excite him.

The 19-year-old has already struck up a friendship with Marcus Rashford on international duty.

It is also claimed he rates Anthony Martial, who has been United’s main striker this season, backed up by 18-year-old Mason Greenwood – the third player Sancho is looking forward to linking up with.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen football leagues suspended around the world with the true economic impact on clubs not yet known.

However, Watzke is determined to only sell Sancho for his value and preferably wants to keep him at Dortmund.

“We said before Corona[virus] that our favorite idea is that Jadon will stay with us,” Watzke told Bild. “I can clearly say that even the very rich clubs, despite the existential crisis, do not have to believe that they can go on a bargain tour with us.

“We don’t have to sell anyone below value.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.