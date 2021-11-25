Man Utd and Ralf Rangnick have agreed to work together as interim managers for six months before taking on a consultancy role.

Man Utd and Ralf Rangnick have agreed to work together as an interim manager for six months before taking on a consultancy role.

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager.

According to The Athletic, the move is contingent on his current club Lokomotiv Moscow allowing him to leave.

He is currently the Russian club’s head of sports and development, but it is believed that United will not be able to stop him from leaving.

Rangnick, 63, will serve as manager for six months before retiring from the club at the end of the season to work as a consultant.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have been unable to reach an agreement ahead of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea.

As a result, Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the team and will have the chance to win his first Premier League match as a manager.

Rangnick is known as “The Professor” because he was the first to use Gegenpressing in his native country.

Top coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Julian Nagelsmann are said to have been influenced by him.

Rangnick has never managed outside of Germany, but he did have a win percentage of 55%.

United was said to have a shortlist of five candidates for the interim manager position.

Former Barcelona managers Ernesto Valverde, Lucien Favre, Paulo Fonseca, and Rudi Garcia have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

There will be more to come…

