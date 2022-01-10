Man Utd are ‘discussing Denis Zakaria’s transfer with Rangnick, a fan, but there are more than FOUR clubs attempting to sign him for free.’

Man United ‘discusses Denis Zakaria’s transfer with Rangnick, a fan, but there are more than FOUR clubs vying for his services for free.’

If Manchester United is to sign Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach, they may face a transfer battle.

The Red Devils are said to be considering a bid for the holding midfielder this month, as interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks for midfield reinforcements.

However, no formal offer has been made, potentially setting the stage for a summer signature war.

The 25-year-old’s contract with the Bundesliga club expires in July, and he is being pursued by a number of European heavyweights as a free agent.

“As things stand, Manchester United has made no bid for Denis Zakaria,” Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter.

“The option has been discussed because Rangnick values him – but no official bid to Borussia has been made yet.”

“More than four teams have already expressed interest in signing Zakaria as a free agent in July.

“This is an open race.”

Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing the Switzerland international this summer.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Mikel Arteta’s side is currently mired in a midfield crisis, which should be alleviated once Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny return from Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Another Premier League powerhouse, Liverpool, is said to be keeping an eye on the situation.

However, the 6ft 3in enforcer has piqued the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

If he is still available in the summer, Barcelona, Juventus, and Monchengladbach’s German rivals Bayern Munich are all in the running.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.