Man Utd ‘at war’ with Sheff Utd over Henderson return stance

Man Utd are ready to offer Dean Henderson a new lucrative contract to remain at Old Trafford only a year after signing his last deal, according to reports.

The Sun claims that Man Utd have drawn up a plan for 23-year-old Henderson, who has his eye on United’s role as no.1.

England-hopeful Henderson has been on loan at Sheffield United for the last two seasons. Blades boss Chris Wilder has been impressed with the player and is desperate to sign him on loan for a third time.

However, Wilder has reportedly been told that he must stump up all of Henderson’s wages after covering a part of them previously.

Henderson signed a three-year deal last summer which guaranteed him £35,000 a week, which the Blades were partly covering.

Now Henderson is closing in on a new £100,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford and United want the Blades to cover his pay 100% if he rejoins on loan, with The Sun describing the two clubs ‘at war’.

Old Trafford chiefs want him tying to a new deal to keep Chelsea at bay and would be happy to send him on loan to Bramall Lane for a third and final season.

A report claimed last week that Frank Lampard had hit a brick wall with United unwilling to sell to a top-four rival. In fact Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to keep Henderson and ”discussions are at an advanced stage following a breakthrough’.

United officials are trying to tie the England Under-21 man to a new long-term deal with his existing contract set to expire in 2022.