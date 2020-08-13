Infosurhoy

Man Utd beaten by Southampton in Mohammed Salisu transfer race with Real Valladolid star to seal £10.9m switch next week

SOUTHAMPTON have reportedly beaten Manchester United to the signing of Mohammed Salisu.

The Saints have landed the Real Valladolid defender for just £10.8million due to a release clause in his contract.

Salisu had his medical in Spain before jetting to England, according to the MailOnline.

But the 21-year-old has had to quarantine for 14 days after travelling into the country.

His £10.8million switch to the Premier League could be announced as soon as next Wednesday.

And he should be out of isolation in time to start pre-season training with his new team-mates the following Monday.

Southampton have managed to beat a long list of clubs to the signing of Salisu.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side were keeping a close eye on him.

Everton and Southampton also reportedly made enquiries for the Ghanaian.

The 6ft 3in defender attracted a wide range of interest following his impressive spell in Spain.

He had cemented his spot in Real Valladolid’s team after making 31 league appearances last term.

