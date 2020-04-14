Man Utd ‘best placed’ for £35m winger with Real set to hijack Sancho deal

Man Utd are looking at other targets in case they miss out on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho with Ferran Torres high on their radar, according to reports in Spain.

Sancho – who has been advised by Marco Reus to reject Manchester United – has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea also said to be interested.

The England international, whose ‘preferred destination’ is reportedly La Liga, has contributed 30 goals and 38 assists in 78 appearances for Dortmund in the last two seasons, leading to the current high level of interest.

And now the Daily Star claims that Man Utd ‘face a bitter battle’ with Real Madrid in their attempts to sign Sancho in the next transfer window.

Rumours over the 20-year-old’s future have led to Dortmund setting his price tag at £120million with the German club keen to keep hold of its prized asset.

Other reports claim it could be nearer £100m once all the negotiations are done and Man Utd had ‘believed they were in pole position’ after holding ‘talks with Sancho’s representatives’.

The Daily Star adds that Real Madrid ‘want to hijack his proposed move to Old Trafford in the next transfer window’ with the two clubs on a ‘collision course’.

Meanwhile, Spanish publication Marca (via Sport Witness) claims that the Red Devils are already getting prepared in case they miss out on Sancho with Man Utd ‘best placed’ to sign Valencia winger Torres.

Several clubs are understood to be interested in Torres with Liverpool, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona all named, while Sancho’s club Dortmund are reportedly in for the Spain under-21 international.

Torres has a €100m (£87m) release clause at Valencia but there’s little chance he will go for that, especially in the current economic climate, with Dortmund set to bid €40m (£35m) for him.

The report adds that in England, Man Utd were the first to move for Torres with Liverpool also looking at the 20-year-old.

