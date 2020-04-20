Man Utd blocked Porto move after Mourinho had ‘said yes’

Jose Mourinho accepted an offer from Porto to return for six months ahead of his new job at Old Trafford in 2016 – but Man Utd reportedly blocked the move.

Porto were looking for a new coach in January 2016 following Julen Lopetegui’s exit to take over as the manager of the Spanish national team, with Mourinho on their radar on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Mourinho had already agreed to replace Louis van Gaal at Man Utd at the end of the campaign but Porto president Pinto da Costa claims the Red Devils wouldn’t let him temporarily take charge in Portugal.

“We were without a coach in the middle of the season [after Lopetegui’s departure],” Da Costa told ‘FC Porto em casa’.

“I approached Mourinho, who had a contract with Manchester United but he was only going to start the following season, and asked if he could come until the end of the season before his move to Manchester.

“It seemed impossible. But not for him, he said yes. There was a cup final at the time, a league cup final and he said he was coming.

“And when we were thinking it was possible, Manchester United did not authorise it as they argued that we could be opponents in a European competition.

“But a lot of people ignore the fact that, without any conditions, Mourinho was available to spend half a season at Porto in an emergency.

“It is a fact that is unknown, but it shows the affection with which he was.”

