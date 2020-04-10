Man Utd can expect ‘no discounts’ in negotiations for £114m duo

Reports have revealed how much Manchester United will have to pay if they want to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to strengthen his squad, and midfield in particular, during the next transfer window with names like Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho repeatedly linked with Man Utd.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting football, the transfer window is likely to be delayed until the season is completed.

But Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday that he and his team are using the downtime to plan ahead and evaluate which areas of the squad need strengthening.

And the Norwegian hinted that there could be situations where Man Utd look to “exploit” other club’s financial weakness.

However, that will not be the case if they want to sign Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The Italian newspaper claims that Lazio’s owners will make ‘no discounts’ for Man Utd – despite the coronavirus pandemic potentially affecting player values- and will demand at least €100m (£88m) for the Serbian.

There’s better news for Man Utd with website Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) insisting that they are interested in Real Madrid playmaker Rodriguez with the report labelling the Red Devils ‘one of the historical fans’ of the Colombian.

Real Madrid want him off their wage bill with his €7m (£6m) wages ‘too much’ for a player that rarely plays for the club and president Florentino Perez will accept ‘less than €30m (£26m)’ for Rodriguez.

