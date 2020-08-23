Man Utd captain Maguire arrested ‘after row with English tourists’

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire has allegedly been arrested on holiday in Mykonos after a row with other English tourists.

The England defender, 27, is reported to have been arrested following an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Man Utd said in a statement: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this time we will be making no further comment.”

A report in protothema claims that Maguire was allegedly ‘involved in an altercation with other English tourists’.

The Greek publication added: ‘The police intervened to end the incident and tried to control the United central defender, he resisted.

‘As a result, the police arrested him for resisting the authorities and disobeying, while the other English tourists involved were also taken to the local police station.’

United players are taking time off after their Europa League exertions earlier this month. The club were eliminated by Spanish side Sevilla last Sunday.

Maguire’s girlfriend Fern Hawkins on Thursday posted a picture of herself and the player together, with the caption: “Holidays with you…”

Maguire is the world’s most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last summer for £80million.

In his first season at Old Trafford he was an ever-present in the Premier League, scoring one goal.