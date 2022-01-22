Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool all have games on BBC and ITV in the FA Cup fourth round.

Which matches will be broadcast on BBC and ITV in the fourth round of the FA Cup? Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool are all featured.

THE FA Cup has progressed to the fourth round, and clubs all over the country are dreaming of a trip to Wembley Stadium.

After defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley last year, Leicester are the current holders.

However, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are all still in the running for the coveted old trophy this season.

Meanwhile, non-league clubs Boreham Wood and Kidderminster are looking forward to lucrative games.

4th of February

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United (8 p.m.) – ITV

The 5th of February

BBC Red Button: Chelsea vs Plymouth (12.30pm)

West Ham vs Kidderminster (12.30pm) – BBC One

Cambridge vs Luton – BBC Red Button (5.30pm)

ITV4 – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton (8 p.m.)

6th of February

ITV1 will broadcast Liverpool vs Cardiff at 12 p.m.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest (4pm) – BBC One

Boreham Wood vs AFC Bournemouth (6.30pm) – ITV4

Hartlepool vs Crystal Palace

Barnsley vs. Huddersfield

QPR vs. Peterborough

Coventry vs Southampton

Brentford vs Everton is a football match that takes place in the Premier League.

Wigan vs. Stoke City

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Norwich vs. Wolves is a match that will be broadcast on Sky Sports.