Man Utd ‘could return’ for ex-Liverpool playmaker on one condition

Manchester United could make an offer for former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed manager, according to reports.

The Brazil international left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 in a deal that could rise to £142m, while he now finds himself out on loan at Bayern Munich.

Coutinho struggled in his first 18 months at the Camp Nou but has performed quite well in Germany, scoring nine goals and assisting another eight for Bayern in all competitions this season.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have hit a good run of form since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January and are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run.

The Red Devils are in the market for more players in the next transfer window and Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness) reckon Coutinho could be a possible target.

They were understood to be interested in him last summer before his loan move to Bayern – who have now reportedly ruled out a permanent transfer for the 27-year-old – and now Sport claim that Man Utd ‘could return’ for Coutinho after the current season ends.

However, that could depend on whether United hire Pochettino or not with Coutinho apparently giving his ‘OK’ to sign for Tottenham last summer when the Argentinean was in charge.

Then the report bizarrely rules the transfer out by saying Man Utd’s path to the player is ‘absolutely closed’ which makes sense as Coutinho doesn’t want to join and it seems fairly unlikely Pochettino will be there anytime soon.