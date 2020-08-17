Man Utd defender Harry Maguire played more minutes than ANY player in the world during 2019-20 season

HARRY MAGUIRE played more minutes than any other player in the world during the 2019-20 season.

But the season ended in defeat as Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League after a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Sevilla.

The 6ft 4in defender arrived at Old Trafford last summer in a blockbuster £80million transfer.

While the fee raised eyebrows, he didn’t miss a single minute of his side’s 2019-20 Premier League campaign – the first outfielder to achieve such a feat since Gary Pallister in 1994-95.

And boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has almost always leaned on him in the cup competitions too.

With the Red Devils having reached semi-finals of both domestic cups, as well as the latter stages of the Europa League – the games have come thick and fast.

And prior to tonight’s match against Sevilla, Maguire had appeared in 54 of them – as well as a further six for England.

This means that he has played an astonishing total of 5,509 minutes since joining United from the Foxes.

The Manchester United official website appears proud of this fact – pointing out those that Maguire has edged in front of.

Monday’s Europa League quarter-final against FC Copenhagen saw the two most battle-hardened players in the world do battle, with opposition defender Victor Nelsson having played 5,366 minutes.

Unsurprisingly given their season’s July 2019 start, Wolves pair Rui Patricio and Conor Coady come next, joint on 5,310 minutes.

While Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak rounds off the top five with 4,986.

Maguire has only missed six games in all competitions for United this term, with one being the 2-1 defeat to Astana in Kazakhstan.

Another two came in the Europa League, in the return Astana fixture and the trip to Alkmaar.

He also sat out of domestic cup ties with Rochdale, Derby and Manchester City.

But such is his commitment, that he even featured in the recent Europa League second leg with LASK, despite his side already leading 5-0.

And quizzed about his captain’s durability, boss Solskjaer said: “First of all, he’s desperate to play, he’s the captain.

“There’s a reason why he’s the captain: he always wants to play, but he’s always ready to play.

“He’s missed one game, two games this season maybe through some illness, and I think he just gets sharper and sharper the more he plays.”

The 27-year-old has also put his body on the line, after it was revealed that he played on for two months with a hip injury after being appointed as club captain.