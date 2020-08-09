Man Utd dominate Premier League Young Player of Season shortlist with FOUR stars closely followed by Chelsea

MANCHESTER UNITED stars dominate the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season shortlist with HALF of the nominees being Red Devils.

United’s four representatives are closely followed by Chelsea’s two but fans online were not happy with some omissions.

Mason Greenwood, 18, Anthony Martial, 24, Marcus Rashford, 22, and Dean Henderson, 23, are all on United’s books.

And Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, both 21, make up the Chelsea contingent.

Aston Villa’s star man Jack Grealish, 24, was by far their best performer as they narrowly escaped relegation on the final game of the season.

And Liverpool’s world class right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, 21, completes the eight-man shortlist for the inaugural award.

The award’s rules required players to be 23 or under at the beginning of the season and the winner will be decided by fan vote.

Impressive stopper Henderson has been on loan with Sheffield United this season but could return to Old Trafford and usurp David De Gea as No1.

He kept 13 clean sheets from 36 appearances for the Blades and should be a shoe in for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next summer’s Euros if he carries his form into next season.

Arsenal and West Ham fans were fuming online when the nominees were announced as Bukayo Saka, 18, and Declan Rice, 21, have been overlooked.

The Gunners’ official Twitter account even trolled the Premier League with a meme including Saka after he was omitted.

And even Everton winger Yannick Bolasie piled in.

He tweeted: “Holgate, Saka, Richy, DCL, Rice & Adama 🤷🏿‍♂️ #Banter

“This is an individual award so all I want man to know is the impact these lads have had for their teams this season.”

https://t.co/OsULhZFbKB pic.twitter.com/slSSAFDvPP

England ace Rice played every single minute of West Ham’s disappointing season while Saka burst onto the scene with his versatile performances for Mikel Arteta’s men.

At United, Greenwood bagged ten goals and one assist from 31 games in his breakthrough Old Trafford campaign.

Martial – who many fans argued was too old to be considered – also had an impressive season with 17 goals and seven assists from 32 league appearances.

Chelsea’s American winger Pulisic played the least games of all the nominees (25) but was particularly impressive post-lockdown taking his season tally to nine goals and six assists.

His Blues teammate Mount started the season in emphatic fashion and although his form dipped mid-campaign, Frank Lampard kept faith with him to the end.

The playmaker played in all but one of Chelsea’s league games scoring seven and providing six asissts.

Finally, Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold registered an impressive 13 assists and four goals as he featured in every match of the Reds’ title winning campaign.

His astonishing crossing and dead ball abilities have been lauded across Europe and he is hot favourite at 1/200 with Ladbrokes to land the award.

The Englishman was so impressive, his technique has inspired radical new crossing features on FIFA 21.

Holgate, Saka, Richy, DCL, Rice & Adama 🤷🏿‍♂️ #Banter

This is an individual award so all I want man to know is the impact these lads have had for there teams this season https://t.co/g3FRnM99Sj

Declan Rice has been well and truly mugged off here

I would say Saka is also unfortunate not to be nominated, all things considered https://t.co/NDwkzy3QOP

I’m A United fan but let’s be Real here 😔😔😔

They need to change the eligibility of young player awards- makes no sense that Martial or Grealish being put in there. No Saka?? pic.twitter.com/6kXERNXaLJ

Saka did his best but he hasn’t been nominated wtf🙄😳 pic.twitter.com/Xh725d3hcX

Declan Rice not getting a shout for YPOTY is criminal, the man carried us all season, played every minute and is one of the best dms in the league at 21, same goes with Saka playing in about 100 different positions and being class all season at 18