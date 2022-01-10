Man Utd fans are enraged after Marcus Rashford wastes a tap-in, while Dion Dublin expresses concern for the ‘disappointed’ star.

Fans are enraged after Marcus Rashford wastes a tap-in, while Dion Dublin expresses concern for the ‘disappointed’ star.

MARCUS RASHFORD has been chastised by fans and pundits alike following a poor performance in the FA Cup against Aston Villa.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United defeated Steven Gerrard’s team 1-0.

Fans were irritated when Rashford was denied a tap-in opportunity.

Old Trafford groused in unison as their No10 was caught off guard by a Mason Greenwood effort that could have resulted in a tap-in for Rashford.

“It’s happened a couple of times tonight, Rashford just on his heels,” Dion Dublin said at the time on commentary.

“He has a tap-in if he’s on his front foot.”

He didn’t seem to want to go get himself a simple goal.

“He’s running with a sidefoot.”

He appears dejected, doesn’t he? I haven’t seen him smile in a long time.

“I’d like to see him enjoy his football once more; he has the entire world at his feet.”

He’s a fantastic footballer.”

“I don’t want to single out Marcus Rashford, but he’s low on confidence, we don’t know what’s going on in his personal life,” Alan Shearer added in the BBC studio.

“However, everything appears to be a major effort for him right now.”

“He doesn’t seem to have any spark, and he appears to be quite flat.”

“He started off the first five or ten minutes and I thought to myself, ‘here we go,’ he was back to his best and had a spark about him.”

“However, he just stands still once in the first half at the end, and then again in the second half when Greenwood cuts in from the right-hand side.

