Man Utd forward Rashford reveals his reaction to Man City’s UCL ban

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he wasn’t happy to find out that Manchester City were banned from the Champions League despite the clubs being arch-rivals.

UEFA handed down a two-year European suspension for breaking FFP regulations earlier this year with City taking their case the the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to get the decision overturned.

UEFA want to fast-track the process so that the ban will come into place next season, leading to speculation Pep Guardiola will walk away from the Etihad Stadium.

On whether he was happy at the news of City’s Champions League ban, Rashford told BT Sport in a feature with a group of kids: “No, I have friends that play for City. So it’s not nice to see it happen to them.”

When asked if he disliked Man Utd‘s neighbours, Rashford added: “No, I don’t not like Man City.

“It’s obviously difficult because there’s people in my family who support City and it’s just one of those things were when we’re speaking about football we just don’t really get in to that.

“I was always a United fan as soon as I knew that United wanted me to go and train there that was the end of it basically. I just fell in love with the club from then.”

When asked whether Guardiola would be sacked by City, Rashford added: “That’s a tough question. No, Pep’s a top manager. I think City are lucky to have a manager like him.”

