Man Utd fume as Sevilla WRONGLY awarded throw-in in build-up to goal… but VAR cannot overrule as club crash out

MANCHESTER UNITED were left fuming after they crashed out of the Europa League thanks to a controversial equaliser.

Sevilla levelled after the Spanish club were wrongly awarded a throw-in in the build-up to their equalising goal.

And despite VAR being present for the Europa League semi-final clash, it is not used for those decisions.

The ball clearly flicked off the hair of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, but the assistant flagged the decision in the Spaniards’ favour.

And as often happens in football, a goal was the result of the wrong decision.

Former Liverpool midfielder Suso was the man who swpet the ball home at the far post to tie the game up at 1-1, finishing a cross from impressive Chelsea target Sergio Reguilon.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire protested to referee Felix Brych, but the goal stood.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not impressed with the decision either.

He said: “It was a throw-in – 100 per cent, but when you don’t get it you can’t stop.

“You know it’s our throw-in but it ends up on other side of pitch at the other end [and they cross it for the goal].”

The Norwegian added: “It’s one of them if you take chances you win comfortably – not always the case in football.

“We had moments in spells in both halves where we should have scored a few.

“We have a young team – some spells showed that this group of players will have to learn and get some consistency in their play.

“When we get the ball down and create chances it’s scintillating at times. The keeper had a fantastic game. It’s disappointing we didn’t score because we’ve got players with that quality.”

United fans took to social media to slam the decision.

Bruno Fernandes had put United ahead from the penalty spot after Marcus Rashford was fouled.

It was United’s 22nd penalty of the season.