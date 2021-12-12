Man Utd has already drawn up a shortlist of candidates to replace Erik ten Hag as manager at the end of the season.

Man Utd has already drawn up a shortlist of candidates to replace Jose Mourinho at the end of the season.

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly eyeing Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag has wowed with his attacking style of play, which helped them win their Champions League group and knock Borussia Dortmund out of the competition.

Ajax has won all six of their group games and is on track to win the Eredivisie title for the third time in a row.

According to the Mirror, United believe the Dutchman is the man who can return the club to its former glory and compete for the world’s biggest trophies.

Ten Hag has a long history of bringing players through the youth system and into the first team.

Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, and Matthijs de Ligt were among the 51-year-old’s clients.

And he is currently managing Ryan Gravenberch, Jurrien Timber, Noussair Mazraoui, and Devyne Rensch, all of whom have bright football futures.

Ten Hag has also demonstrated his ability to restore flopped players to their former glory.

Sebastien Haller is living proof of this…..

Also included are Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, and Dusan Tadic.

In 21 appearances for the Dutch champions, Haller has 19 goals.

That’s five more goals than he had for West Ham in nearly half the time.

Some United’s fringe players are in poor form.

To name a few, Anthony Martial, Van De Beek, and Luke Shaw.

The same magic could be used by ten Hag.

