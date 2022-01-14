Man Utd has made contact with Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi to take over from Ralf Rangnick as the Italian begins an English language course.

According to reports in Italy, Manchester United has approached Simone Inzaghi to replace Ralf Rangnick.

In November, German Rangnick took over for sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season.

Inter’s Inzaghi has begun learning English, according to Corriere Dello Sport, with plans to coach internationally.

Rangnick, who is expected to stay at United as a consultant after his interim role ends, is said to have identified Inzaghi as a possible successor.

After Antonio Conte left, the former Lazio striker, younger brother of the legendary Filippo, took over as Inter manager in the summer.

And their Serie A title defense has gotten off to a flying start, with AC Milan trailing by a point with one game remaining.

For the first time since 2012, the club has advanced to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Inzaghi’s performance is thought to have piqued the interest of clubs all over Europe, including Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, who are currently struggling.

Atletico Madrid, the LaLiga champions, are now 16 points behind Real Madrid and appear to have already given up the title.

Rangnick’s first loss in charge, a 1-0 loss at home to Wolves, has put United under increased pressure.

Despite having played two more games, they are 22 points behind Manchester rivals City.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned from Juventus in the summer, chastised his teammates for their poor form.

Rangnick, on the other hand, needs more time to implement his strategy, according to him.

“Since he arrived five weeks ago, he has changed many things,” Ronaldo, 36, told Sky Sports.

However, he requires more time to communicate his ideas to the players.

“It will take time, but I am confident that he will do a good job.”

We recognize that we aren’t playing our best football, but we still have a lot of games ahead of us.

“Since he arrived, I believe we have improved in some areas, but he needs time.”

“Changing a player’s mentality and the way they play, as well as the culture and system in general, is not easy.”

I am confident in his abilities.”

