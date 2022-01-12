Man Utd has offered Zakaria a contract and is willing to pay a January transfer fee rather than wait until the summer to sign him for free.

According to reports, MANCHESTER UNITED has offered Denis Zakaria a contract.

The Red Devils are expected to pay a transfer fee in January rather than wait until the summer to sign him on a free transfer.

Zakaria, 25, is in the last six months of his Borussia Monchengladbach contract.

United has already tabled a deal for his agents to review, according to Bild in Germany.

Monchengladbach, on the other hand, has yet to take part in the talks.

Zakaria is a perfect fit for United’s need for a holding midfielder.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, is said to be a big fan of the 6ft 3ins Swiss international.

Declan Rice and Ruben Neves, both midfielders, have been linked with a move to Old Trafford as United look to strengthen their midfield.

However, a number of top European clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool from the Premier League, are also interested in Zakaria.

Barcelona, Juventus, and Monchengladbach’s German rivals Bayern Munich are all said to be interested in signing the 38-cap star in the summer.

Zakaria started his career with Servette in his home country before joining Young Boys in 2015.

He signed an £8 million deal with the Bundesliga club two years later.

And he’s gotten plenty of praise for his work under Adi Hutter this season, scoring two league goals in 14 starts.

