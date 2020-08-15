Man Utd in Jadon Sancho transfer blow with Dortmund ‘believing Real Madrid and Barcelona will join race for £108m star’

MANCHESTER UNITED’s hopes of signing Jadon Sancho have been hit by news Borussia Dortmund believe Real Madrid and Barcelona will enter the fray.

The Mirror reports the German side think the El Clasico rivals could come knocking for Sancho NEXT summer.

Dortmund have reportedly moved to extend Sancho’s contract until 2023 as they look to secure his future.

Sporting director Micheal Zorc told the media: “We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season.

“The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.

“Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon.

“So in context, we had already extended the contract until 2023.”

The Bundesliga club continue to insist Sancho will stay after United’s failure to meet their £108million valuation.

Dortmund’s head of licensed player division, Sebastian Kehl told SID: “It was important to get clarity on the subject.

“We know about Jadon’s attractiveness but also of his importance to us.

“He gives our team that little extra. We’re happy that he’s staying.”

But the Red Devils have not given up hope of snaring the former Manchester City academy ace.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could see Dortmund’s latest move as a ploy to get them to stump up the full asking price for the 20-year-old.

United believe a fee in the region of £80m is much fairer and more realistic in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dortmund have no financial need to sell and could be hoping to spark a three-way bidding war next summer to cash in a nine-figure sum.