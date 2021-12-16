Man Utd joins the race to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer.

MANCHESTER UNITED are late entrants in the race to sign Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

That is, if German reports are to be believed.

The Blues defender’s contract expires next summer, and he has yet to sign a new contract.

According to reports, the 28-year-old is considering Real Madrid after ‘positive talks’ with the LaLiga giants.

Man United, according to German broadcaster Sky Sport, is set to make a move for the Champions League winner.

Chelsea is thought to have offered Rudiger a new contract worth around £140,000 per week in order to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

That appears to have gone unheard in the player’s camp, with Real confident in their ability to land their man.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are rumored to be interested, but the Germany international believes his next destination will be Spain.

The proposed Red Devils tie-in has one intriguing aspect to it.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, was previously in charge of Stuttgart, the German club where Rudiger made his name before joining Roma in 2015.

From 1999 to 2001, Rangnick was the president of Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Although Rudiger did not join the club until he was a teenager, the two men share some history.

