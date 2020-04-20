Man Utd legend Keane was first to spot Henderson talent – Sbragia

Jordan Henderson was close to being released by Sunderland before Man Utd legend Roy Keane put his faith in him back at the beginning of the Liverpool midfielder’s career.

The England international has contributed three goals and five assists this season and captained Liverpool to a 25-point lead at the summit of the Premier League.

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland, after playing 79 times for his boyhood club, and in that time he’s won a Champions League, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and is on the verge of Premier League title glory.

And Sbragia, who was part of Keane’s backroom team at the Stadium of Light when he took over in 2008, has revealed that Henderson was close to being let go by Sunderland as a youngster before the former Man Utd midfielder intervened.

Sbragia told the Daily Mirror: “There was one professional contract still to be handed out, and it was a straight choice between three of the academy lads. The night before the decision had to be made, it still hadn’t been decided. As I left for home, I didn’t have a clue which one would get the nod.

“When I came back in the following day, Jordan had been chosen. What swung it for him? The attitudes that you see today – the ones that have made him such a success. It just goes to show how thin the dividing line is.”

Sbragia added: “Roy could see his potential. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. Roy brought him in, and Jordan would have picked up plenty from him. Yes, Roy was great for him.

“The years and the experience he had in that position, it was an undoubted help. As everyone knows, Roy was one of the best – if not the best – midfielder in the world at one time.

“However, towards the end, it wasn’t quite happening when Roy was in charge at Sunderland, but I remember when Jordan played one of his first matches. We were at Chelsea – and 3-0 down at half-time. Frank Lampard, Deco and Jon-Obi Mikel were playing in their midfield.

“We were getting a bit of a chasing, and Roy must have thought that it was a good time to see what he was made of as he threw Jordan on at half-time. Jordan couldn’t have been much more than 18.

“When we reviewed the match afterwards – it made for painful viewing because we ended up conceding five – Jordan had given a pretty good account of himself. He certainly wasn’t afraid of the situation that he found himself in, or the players he was up against.

“It wasn’t long after that the decision was taken to allow him out on loan at Coventry. That can tell you plenty about a young player. You do get ups and downs whenever you loan out a player. Are they going to play? Are they going to sink or swim? Do they think they’re better than the club they’re going to?

“He viewed it as he should, as a continuation of his education. He wanted to go.”

