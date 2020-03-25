Man Utd legend Neville opens up on ‘brutal’ Leeds clashes

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has opened up on the “brutal” encounters he had against Leeds during his career at Old Trafford.

Leeds are closing in on a Premier League return after a 16-season hiatus, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side top of the Championship and seven points clear of third place.

A return to the top flight would see Leeds and Manchester United rekindle the fierce rivalry which saw some fiery contests in the late 90s and at the turn of the millennium.

Gary Neville said of the contests on Sky Sports: “It was brutal – often more brutal than Liverpool in a way because the Leeds-Manchester United rivalry was like a deep hatred.

“There’s a little bit of respect between Liverpool and Manchester United – just a little bit – but with Leeds there was a real nastiness.

“They would come on the pitch if they could and you felt the players at the time who had that tenacity and a narkiness about them.

“That’s how it felt when we went there.”