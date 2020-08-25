Man Utd legend selects their ‘most consistent performer’ post-lockdown

Man Utd legend Gary Pallister thinks Anthony Martial has been the Premier League club’s “most consistent performer since lockdown ended”.

The Frenchman contributed 17 goals and six assists in all competitions this season for the Red Devils, including seven goals and four assists since the Premier League’s resumption in June.

When European football was suspended in March, Man Utd were on an 11-match unbeaten run. When football resumed three months later, they managed to carry on their good form until the end of the campaign, grabbing third position and a place in the Champions League next season.

And Pallister thinks Martial was their best performer since they have returned.

“Yeah, he’s wanted to play there ever since he came to the club,” Pallister told Compare.bet.

“To be quite honest with you, up until this season, he hasn’t looked like a striker, he’s been more of a threat coming from the wing. He’s not looked happy on occasion.

“Again, I’d put it down to being allowed freedom. We’re a team that looks forward now, a team that’s not scared anymore. He [Martial] looks a different player now.

“Maybe before, I would have said we were desperate for an out and out centre-forward – we brought [Odion] Ighalo in to do a short-term job and he did really well before the lockdown.

“If he [Martial] was still playing the way he did in previous seasons when he did play up front, I would have said we still need a centre-forward, but he’s come alive.

“He’s been sensational since the season has resumed. He’s scoring goals, he’s on the shoulder of defenders, making great runs, he’s got good ability on the ball to beat a man in the penalty box.

“If he continues that, all of a sudden we’re saying we’ve got a world-class centre-forward and that’s got to be a fantastic feeling for Ole.

“Whether it’s just the arrival of Bruno [Fernandes] that’s given him that belief that he can make that kind of run and be found in the box? Possibly. His body language is a lot better now.

“We’re seeing the end product of Ole working with the strikers – Marcus [Rashford], [Mason] Greenwood, Martial.

“Ole was a fantastic striker and these lads must be eating up any knowledge he can impart. I think Martial has been our most consistent performer since lockdown ended.”