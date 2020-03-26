Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea ‘plan to scale back spending putting Jadon Sancho move at risk

A host of top Premier League clubs may have to rein in their spending in the summer transfer window due to the coronavirus pandemic – with the £120million pursuit of Jadon Sancho now at risk.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been identified as top-flight giants who may have to scale back their plans amid fears of a public backlash at their lavish spending.

According to The Mirror, chiefs at some of the division’s biggest outfits believe that there could be a scathing reaction to exorbitant transfer fees after the global health crisis.

And these concerns may prevent Borussia Dortmund star Sancho from completing his highly-anticipated return to the English top tier, with a number of potential suitors potentially having to walk away from the deal.

United in particular are believed to have been working on luring Sancho to Old Trafford, but coronavirus has forced several clubs to re-evaluate their plans ahead of the summer.

The same report states that football is likely to come under an increased amount of scrutiny when action resumes, with global economies heavily affected by the pandemic.

With a number of teams aware of the struggles the average football supporter is likely to endure over the coming months, conversations over how their transfer window activity will be viewed are thought to have already started.

An anonymous club administrator said that clubs will be more cautious than ever over the sky-high fees typically splashed out during the window.

They said: ‘What the transfer window will look like when it does operate again is anyone’s guess but you can be certain clubs will be treading cautiously.

‘We could even see this being the moment that the transfer market is recalibrated with many in football believing it’s lost all sense of reality in the last few years.

‘Players’ salaries in the future may also come under review by some clubs as football counts the cost of an unprecedented shutdown of the sport.’

United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all widely expected to spend heavily at the end of the campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was reportedly keen on securing three new additions for his side, while Jurgen Klopp has already begun discussions with Fenway Sports Group over funds to help retain Liverpool’s all but certain domestic crown.