Man Utd loanee Ighalo offered bumper £400k-a-week deal

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo has been offered a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week by parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

The Chinese club want to reward the 30-year-old striker for his good form at United, where has scored four goals in three starts.

The Nigeria international’s loan at Old Trafford expires on May 31 but, but it is likely to be extended until June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo’s current contract expires in December 2022 and Shanghai want to keep him until December 2024.

FEATURE: Every Premier League club’s breakthrough star…

The new deal would see Ighalo earn an incredible £400,000 a week before tax, reports Sky Sports.

His focus, though, is on United until his loan spell expires. He will wait to see if United offer him a permanent deal before making a final decision on his future.

Ighalo has always said it has been a dream playing for United, the club he supported as a boy.

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.