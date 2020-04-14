Man Utd midfielder Pogba responds to long-term critic Souness

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba has responded to long-term critic Graeme Souness by admitting he “didn’t even know who he was”.

The Liverpool legend has previously criticised Pogba for “dancing at a wedding”, setting a “bad example” for other Man Utd players and numerous other things.

Most recently Souness claimed it would be “an absolute doddle” to play against Pogba in a fresh rant at the France international.

Souness said in a Q&A with the Sunday Times readers: “Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player – great athleticism, super technique – but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine.

“He goes out with one thought in his mind: ‘I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.’

“My attitude, the way I was taught, was: ‘Go out and work harder than the guy you’re in against and see where that takes you.’ He’d be an absolute doddle to play against.”

And Pogba claims he had no idea who Souness was when he heard about the criticism coming his way.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba told the United podcast.

“I didn’t even know who he was. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that.

“I know the face but the name [no]. Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘why they did that’. I like to focus on football.”

